Nick Aldis Announces Title Match For This Week's WWE SmackDown

It may be WrestleMania season, but that doesn't mean there isn't still plenty to do for WWE when it comes to "Raw" and "SmackDown" each week. And thanks to "SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis, this week's episode from the blue brand is adding another championship match to a card that already has a lot going on.

Taking to X at 10 p.m. on Wednesday night, Aldis announced that Tama Tonga and Solo Sikoa of the MFT's would be defending the WWE Tag Team Championships against Damian Priest and R-Truth. It will be the second Tag Team Championship match to take place on the show, as Nia Jax and Lash Legend are scheduled to defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against the Bella Twins.

Title Match = made. See you Friday on #Smackdown pic.twitter.com/4xs7hXUs07 — Nick Aldis (@RealNickAldis) March 19, 2026

A Priest/Truth vs. MFTs match would've seemed unlikely just a few weeks ago, as not only are the MFTs still engulfed in a long running feud with the Wyatt Sicks, but the team of Priest and Truth didn't even exist yet. The unlikely duo has gelled quickly since their formation however, winning a Tag Team Turmoil match to become new number one contenders before defeating Los Garza a week later. A win would give Truth his third Tag Team Championship reign in WWE and Priest his fifth, while ending the MFTs reign at 55 days with no successful defenses.

In addition to the two tag team title matches, "SmackDown" will also feature potential WrestleMania opponents Drew McIntyre and Jacob Fatu colliding in one on one action. The show will also feature Randy Orton's first appearance on "SmackDown" since he turned on Cody Rhodes one week ago, and recording artist Jelly Roll being called out by Kit Wilson after their confrontation last week.