Former TNA World Champ Reflects On Wrestling WWE's Oba Femi At Madison Square Garden

Since the partnership between "WWE NXT" and TNA commenced, dream matches have been curated on both sides. One of those breakthrough showcases featured the former NXT Champion Oba Femi defending his championship against TNA's top powerhouse, Moose, at "NXT" Roadblock last March in Madison Square Garden. The former two-time TNA/Impact World Champion reflected on that bold moment from a year ago, and how he has the utmost respect for "The Ruler."

"I told myself if I was ever going to do anything in 'WWE NXT,' he was definitely my first pick because we're so much alike," "The Face of the Franchise" told R3 Jonah on "Rewind Recap Relive." "We come from the same country. He's Nigerian. I'm Nigerian...We have a lot in common. He's a great individual, a great wrestler, very athletic, and people could say the same about me. So, it was a match made in heaven."

Most wrestlers are happy to be asked to sign to any commercialized promotion at some point in their hardworking careers. For Moose, there was no question of wanting to join WWE. Despite the AEW's and NJPW's of the world, Moose is under the impression that most wrestlers like him want a shot at becoming the next Superstar in WWE.

"Let's be honest, everybody that gets, goes, or makes a decision that they want to be a professional wrestler always say, 'I want to wrestle for WWE," he believes. "Doing something that I told myself I was going to do when I was six-years-old, which was wrestle in WWE. And I'm happy that TNA and Carlos [Silva] gave me the opportunity to make that moment happen."

After the heinous firing from The System, a group Moose helped build from the ground up, "The Wrestling God" is on his way to Sacrifice this Friday to take the last head off the four-headed snake, Eddie Edwards. Moose has already vanquished two out of his four former cohorts (Brian Myers and Cedric Alexander). On Thursday's "TNA iMPACT," he'll face Bear Bronson, the newest recruit after Moose's departure. As for Femi, he just exceeded Herculean strength after annihilating and humiliating "The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar on the March 16 episode of "WWE Raw." These two behemoths will officially meet in the ring at WrestleMania 42 next month.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Rewind Recap Relive" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.