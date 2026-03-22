Jeff Jarrett Comments On Ronda Rousey's AEW Debut, Odds Of Shayna Baszler Joining Her
Last weekend, Ronda Rousey raised eyebrows when she made her surprise AEW debut at the 2026 Revolution pay-per-view, with the former WWE and UFC star notably staring down then being separated from "Timeless" Toni Storm. Since then, fans and even AEW's own talents, such as Jeff Jarrett, have pondered the potential implications of Rousey's AEW appearance.
"I'm here for it. Who knows where this is going," Jarrett said on the "My World" podcast when asked for his take on Rousey's debut. "Toni is successful in this era, and you can't say this about all talent. She could have been successful in the 60s, 70s, when the territories got super red hot in the early 80s, the Attitude Era. Can you imagine what she had done then? She is really, really good. And I thought all that was super hype. The first three matches had [surprises]. I think Ronda shocked some folks ... [AEW's future with] Ronda, TBD. I mean you would have to say her number one motivation to be there, how many eyeballs were on her to get views for her fight last night? A lot. She made news last night, I think, in a positive way for her fight."
As Jarrett alluded to, Rousey is set for a return to the MMA industry when she takes on former Strikeforce fighter Gina Carano at an event backed by Netflix and Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions on May 16. For Rousey, it will mark her first fight since December 2016, when she lost to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207.
According to reports, Rousey is believed to not be signed to AEW at this point, meaning she would still be a free agent in the pro wrestling world. Whether or not that means she will make more pro wrestling appearances has yet to be seen, though, as Rousey previously admitted to being one step out of that door.
Shayna Baszler To Join The Death Riders? Jarrett Isn't Certain
Moments before Rousey called for a confrontation with Toni Storm at Revolution, her long-time friend and fellow MMA expert Marina Shafir faced Storm in a match where everyone was barred from ringside. Storm emerged victorious in the bout, though Shafir quickly scored revenge by striking her from behind as security stepped between her and Rousey in the ring.
With Rousey and Shafir leaving Revolution in smiles, Jarrett assessed the possibility of Shayna Baszler, another MMA figure-turned-wrestler, joining them in AEW, specifically as an addition to The Death Riders.
"Boy, that's a good question. Hey, never say never," Jarrett said. "The reason I even had to pause there for a second was because when Marina got with [Jon] Moxley and crew, it just, to me, fit like a glove. And as a producer, creator, whatever it may be, I guess what I'm saying is I'm not sure that would be a benefit. Not saying you would have to put them together, but I don't know where Baszler [would fit]. I don't know if you're assuming, loop them back together I don't know if that'd be in their best interest. That's kind of where my mind immediately went. Standalone, that's a whole different question."
Together alongside Jessamyn Duke, Rousey, Baszler, and Shafir are known as the Four Horsewomen of the MMA, with each also later competing in the wrestling world. For Shafir, the majority of her last two years have seen her aligned with The Death Riders, led by former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. For Baszler, she remains a free agent in wrestling following her May 2025 release from WWE, though she continues to serve as a guest coach at the WWE Performance Center when available.
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "My World" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.