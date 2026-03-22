Jeff Jarrett Comments On Ronda Rousey's AEW Debut, Odds Of Shayna Baszler Joining Her

Last weekend, Ronda Rousey raised eyebrows when she made her surprise AEW debut at the 2026 Revolution pay-per-view, with the former WWE and UFC star notably staring down then being separated from "Timeless" Toni Storm. Since then, fans and even AEW's own talents, such as Jeff Jarrett, have pondered the potential implications of Rousey's AEW appearance.

"I'm here for it. Who knows where this is going," Jarrett said on the "My World" podcast when asked for his take on Rousey's debut. "Toni is successful in this era, and you can't say this about all talent. She could have been successful in the 60s, 70s, when the territories got super red hot in the early 80s, the Attitude Era. Can you imagine what she had done then? She is really, really good. And I thought all that was super hype. The first three matches had [surprises]. I think Ronda shocked some folks ... [AEW's future with] Ronda, TBD. I mean you would have to say her number one motivation to be there, how many eyeballs were on her to get views for her fight last night? A lot. She made news last night, I think, in a positive way for her fight."

As Jarrett alluded to, Rousey is set for a return to the MMA industry when she takes on former Strikeforce fighter Gina Carano at an event backed by Netflix and Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions on May 16. For Rousey, it will mark her first fight since December 2016, when she lost to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207.

According to reports, Rousey is believed to not be signed to AEW at this point, meaning she would still be a free agent in the pro wrestling world. Whether or not that means she will make more pro wrestling appearances has yet to be seen, though, as Rousey previously admitted to being one step out of that door.