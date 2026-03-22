WWE Hall Of Famer Ted DiBiase Comments On Announced Members Of Class Of 2026

In four weeks, fans and figures within the pro wrestling industry will gather for the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, slated for Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas, Nevada. Amongst the inductees this year is former WWE World Tag Team Champions Demolition, Grand Slam Champion AJ Styles, and former WWE executive Stephanie McMahon. According to existing WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase, all are worthy of the honor.

"It's about time," DiBiase said on "Everybody's Got A Pod," referencing Bill "Ax" Eadie and Barry "Smash" Darsow of Demolition. "Individually, they're great guys. The first time I met Bill Eadie I think it was on a trip. We were both going to Japan, but I think that's where I met him. He and Darsow, they were a great team."

Regarding AJ Styles, who retired from in-ring competition at the 2026 Royal Rumble, DiBiase noted that he knew Styles as a "good guy" that "definitely deserves" the Hall of Fame induction.

As for Stephanie McMahon, whom fans know as a former Women's Champion and authority WWE figure, DiBiase tipped his hat to her extensive contributions both on-screen and backstage. "Stephanie's been there from the get-go," he said. "She's Vince [McMahon]'s daughter and then obviously Paul [Levesque]'s wife. They had children. I mean, I don't think a lot of the fans would understand it because they go, 'Well, why Stephanie?' Well, all that she has done behind the scenes for years, it's priceless. I'm happy for her. That's great. This is not just about her on-screen being the character. This is about all the work that she has done for the company for so long. Yeah, it's great."

In addition to the aforementioned four names, NBA champion Dennis Rodman will join the 2026 Hall of Fame class. As of this writing, it's unknown if more will follow suit.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Everybody's Got A Pod" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.