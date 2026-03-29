Kris Statlander On AEW Rivalry With Toni Storm: 'She's As Unhinged As Possible'

Despite her preference for a black-and-white backdrop, Toni Storm remains one of pro wrestling's most colorful characters through her actions and words. Such was the case on the October 4 edition of "AEW Collision" when the "Timeless" one met AEW Women's Champion Statlander in the ring ahead of their pay-per-view title match.

While lying down parallel to Statlander in the ring, Storm made note of Statlander's surface-level charm as a woman. Heading into AEW WrestleDream, though, Storm wanted to find out what kind of woman Statlander "really" was, so she insisted that they finally put aside their "gay banter" and fight.

When asked about the potential implications of the remarks, Statlander indicated that they were within Storm's typical behavior range. Still, Statlander admits that she's often surprised by Storm's word flow.

"To be fair, when it comes to her, I feel like her natural instinct is to process everything as gay banter when it's any interaction with any woman really," Statlander told "Ring The Belle." "I was just there to make a match and do what I can. If I was giving vibes, sorry, my bad. You know, you just have to soak in the moments for what they are.

"I don't even know if she knows what's going to come out of her mouth half the time," she continued, addressing whether she's given advance notice of Storm's promo plans. "So it's hard to give a heads up when you don't even know what your brain is thinking. She's as unhinged as possible and we all love her for it."