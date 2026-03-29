Match Spotlight: Ultimate Warrior Vs. Randy Savage, WWE WrestleMania VII

Everyone knows that The Ultimate Warrior wasn't the best wrestler in between the ropes. He could get the people hyped up, hit a couple of power moves, and leg it out of the arena before he or the crowd could have the time to catch their breath. When matches went longer than just a few minutes, that's when he was exposed to be, well, not that good. However, there were a few occasions that Warrior rose up to, and during his entire career, he never reached the lofty heights of his performance at WrestleMania 7.

What helped right from the off was the fact that for the first time in his WWE career, Warrior walked to the ring rather than running, meaning that he only got blown up about halfway through rather than the first few minutes. Realistically, all of the heavy lifting in this match is done by the "Macho King." This is an all-time classic performance from Randy Savage who manages to squeeze more out of the Warrior in 20 minutes than anyone else in wrestling. He basically positions himself as the dastardly heel who has to resort to underhanded tactics in order to gain the advantage. After all, Warrior was able to catch Savage, who wasn't a small man by any stretch, place him down gently, and slap him across the face as a way of saying "You're not going to get me that easily."

Savage also had the help of one Sensational Queen Sherri at ringside, who appeared to be wearing a see-through chandelier. But that didn't stop "The Queen" from dishing out some punishment of her own, repeatedly getting Warrior's business until Savage could make a comeback. As time went on, it looked as if there was no hope for Warrior as Savage wore him down, avoided all of his big power moves like the Running Splash, and proceeded to go to the top for his patented Elbow Drop. Savage hit five Elbow Drops, but to the amazement and some annoyance of the fans, Warrior kicked out. Savage was able to return the favor on the kickout front, being hit by a pair of Lariats, a Press Slam, and a Running Splash, only to fire his shoulder up at the count of two.

Warrior's answer to this was to talk to his hands and the sky, probably asking "What more do I have to do to beat this man?" but with more words that only exist in The Ultimate Warrior dictionary and thesaurus. Savage was able to get back into it by knocking Warrior to the floor, but Warrior wasn't pleased about his conversation with the sky being interrupted, and avoided Savage who was coming down off the top for a Chop Block to the outside. Warrior received word from whoever he was speaking to, and that word was to finish the job. Warrior hit three shoulder tackles, which Gorilla Monsoon called "A Spear Job" at one point, but the main thing was that it did the job, and Warrior put his foot on an exhausted Savage to get the win and his hand raised in victory.