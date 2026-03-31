Kevin Nash: WWE Wrestlers Like Working For Paul Levesque 'Because He's Not Vince'

It's all about the game, and how you play it. And for Paul Levesque (Triple H), he played it well, after taking the reins following his father-in-law, Vince McMahon's, departure. Going from one of the masterminds behind the development of "WWE NXT" and executive vice president of talent, live events, and creative to head of creative and chief content officer in 2022, "The Game" ultimately became the polarized babyface by turning around the Stamford-based promotion and its quality (well, depending on who you talk to). That said, Kevin Nash agrees that Triple H's new position has given him a positive edge and a well-likeness among the wrestlers in the back.

"Paul is in charge of creative, but people don't understand that Paul's also the f**king coach," the Hall of Famer and friend of Triple H's said on his "Kliq This" podcast. "He has a room full of writers...There's no way Paul is going to dictate 'cause he's never been that way. He's always been a darling for the guys in the locker room...They like working for him 'cause he's not Vince."

Since Triple H took over, there have been a lot of full-throttle decisions/moves. First, WWE expanded its market globally with several big promotional collaborations. Here at home, WWE established a multi-year partnership with former rival, TNA. He also went on to acquire Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide last April. However, there have been some mixed bag decisions made not just by him, but other corporate officials, like WWE moving its premium live events (PLE) from Peacock (in the United States) to ESPN and the company's continued partnership with Saudi Arabia. His current project is working on how to draw more fans in to fill out the rest of the seats available at this year's WrestleMania 42 on Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19, at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Kliq This: The Kevin Nash Podcast" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.