Dave Meltzer: WWE Sources Deny The Rock's Involvement In WrestleMania 42 Storyline

So far, one of the most intriguing figures of the build for WrestleMania 42 is a person who hasn't even been revealed yet. That would be the person on the other line of Randy Orton's mysterious phone calls, calls that began occurring right after Orton turned on his long-time friend, WrestleMania 42 opponent, and current Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

The mysterious nature of the caller has led to speculation on who it could be, and one popular candidate to emerge has been The Rock, Rhodes' long-time foil. While Rock hasn't been seen or heard from since Elimination Chamber last year, he has developed a knack for going after "The American Nightmare" during WrestleMania season, feuding with him in the lead-up to WrestleMania 40 and serving as the catalyst for John Cena turning on Rhodes last year.

During the latest edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer discussed the theory that The Rock was Orton's mystery caller after co-host Bryan Alvarez suggested that Rock had to be the caller. And at least according to what Meltzer has heard, Rock is not the man on the other line, though Meltzer was quick to say it would be denied even if Rock was involved.

"Everyone tells me it's not," Meltzer said. "But of course, if it is, The Rock's not going to let anyone know. But within the company, it was pretty much strongly denied to me. But like I said, when it comes to Dwayne, there's only going to be three people who know. It's going to be Nick and Paul and Dwayne. And you know, maybe one or two others, but it ain't going to be, like, a lot of people. So yeah, if he fits, he absolutely fits in the story. But you know, I was absolutely told that it ain't him."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription