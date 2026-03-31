WWE Announces SNME Date In July, Confirming Previous Reports

On Monday night, WWE made a familiar trek to Madison Square Garden in New York City, with the famed arena hosting one of the last few "WWE Raw's" on the Road to WrestleMania. While MSG has always been familiar stomping grounds for WWE, it's become even more so recently, with Monday's "Raw" the second time WWE has run the storied arena over the last four months, and the third time in the last year. And that trend will continue for WWE and MSG come this Summer.

During the commercial breaks on "Raw," new WWE star Danhausen announced they will be returning to the Garden this Summer for another edition of Saturday Night's Main Event on July 18. The news, first reported last week, was further confirmed this morning in a press release, revealing that the MSG SNME will coincide with Fanatics Fest NYC Weekend, which is scheduled to take place from July 16 through July 19. Tickets for SNME will go on sale this Thursday.

The special will see SNME return to its roots, as the first two SNME specials in 1985 were held in the New York/New Jersey area. Despite that, this special will be only the fifth time WWE has run a SNME in New York or New Jersey, and only the second time SNME has taken place out of the Garden. The lone MSG/SNME special took place back in August 2007, headlined by CM Punk and The Boogeyman defeating John Morrison and Big Daddy V. The event also featured John Cena defeating Carlito in singles action, and Evander Holyfield facing Matt Hardy in a boxing match.