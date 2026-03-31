WWE's Roman Reigns Responds To CM Punk Confrontation With Madison Square Garden Fan

It's safe to say that things have been chippy between CM Punk and Roman Reigns as they get closer and closer to colliding at WrestleMania 42. Since Reigns announced his intention to challenge Punk for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in February, the bad blood has only grown, starting with Punk taking shots at Reigns' deceased father to Reigns calling Punk old. That last statement led to Punk punching Reigns, and over the last two weeks the two have escalated the violence, with Reigns powerbombing Punk through the announcer's table, followed by Punk doing the same to Reigns.

But it appears pipebombs, powerbombs, and interviews with "TMZ" and "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" aren't enough for these two, with Reigns now taking their feud to social media. On X Tuesday afternoon, Reigns retweeted a video posted by a fan and Punk having an animated exchange, complete with middle fingers and a shouting match, after "Raw" went off the air in Madison Square Garden. Reigns didn't take too kindly to this exchange, feeling that Punk's conduct was unbecoming of a World Champion.

"THIS is THE champion?" Reigns tweeted. "In Madison Square Garden? Your Tribal Chief will end this embarrassment at WrestleMania."

THIS is THE champion?

In Madison Square Garden?

Your Tribal Chief will end this embarrassment at WrestleMania. https://t.co/BoRV4nJyur — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) March 31, 2026

In the meantime, Reigns will be taking some time off to lick his wounds from last night's attack, as he is currently not scheduled to appear on "Raw" or any other WWE programming until April 13, just days before he and Punk's WrestleMania match. Punk, meanwhile, is expected to be on hand for "Raw" one week from now, where he will likely address the growing advantage he has gotten over Reigns in the past three weeks.