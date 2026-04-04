Tiffany Stratton Details Her Training, Road To WWE

In the present day, Tiffany Stratton is one of WWE's top stars, with reigns as NXT Women's and WWE Women's Champion attached to her name. Rewind just a few years, though, and one will discover that Stratton and pro wrestling barely knew each other.

On a recent edition of "The Nikki & Brie Show," Stratton chronicled her unique journey into the wrestling world, which came on the heels of her success in bodybuilding and gymnastics. "The Queen" Charlotte Flair has long been attributed as a driving force behind Stratton's in-ring pursuit. Beyond that, Stratton credits her mother with advancing her early training opportunities.

"I think it was like 2021 where I saw [wrestling] really starting to take off. That's when I discovered wrestling and I [thought] like, oh my God, this is totally up my alley," Stratton said. "I feel like my entire life I've been preparing for this job. This has to be my new thing. Immediately, I submitted my stuff online and I did it so many times. Then I found a pro wrestling school near me [in Minnesota]. I think it was just called Pro Wrestling Academy. Mr. Kennedy was the owner of that, so that was really cool. So I pulled up there with my mother. It was on a very sketchy side of town. My mom came with me. I was the only girl there and I rolled around for a little bit, took some bumps."

While Stratton continued her initial conditioning at Mr. Kennedy's Academy: School of Professional Wrestling, her mother, a nurse practitioner, went out for a home visit nearby. It was there that her mother then noticed wrestling posters on the patient's wall, which led to a conversation about his connection to Greg Gagne, son of WWE Hall of Famer Verne Gagne.