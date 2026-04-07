WWE RAW 4/6/2026: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

Women's Intercontinental Champion AJ Lee and Becky Lynch may have rehashed their comments to one another on the March 23 edition of "Raw," the episode where their WrestleMania 42 match was made official, but it felt surprisingly refreshing after we didn't see either woman last week. With the way WWE has been booking the same things over and over again on this "Road to WrestleMania," like pull apart brawls, and the same promos over and over, this felt somehow different.

Maybe it's because they were put face-to-face in a prerecorded backstage segment, and it was shot and edited well. And, at just under three minutes, it didn't overstay its welcome. I still really like Lynch talking all about Lee's last WrestleMania. Different from the last time she brought up one of Lee's final moments in WWE in her first run however, was Lynch talking about seeing Lee backstage at 'Mania, and how fake she thought Lee was. Lynch said that Lee quit WWE because she knew Lynch was the future, her "replacement," and she was scared. She reiterated that WrestleMania is her "home," and I just still really like hearing the juxtaposition of Lynch's 'Mania moments against Lee's.

The champion said much of the same, as well, but this time, she said she was proud of Lynch, which was new. Though, of course she quickly brought it back to Lynch not being able to make history unless she shattered the glass ceilings first. And of course, she couldn't end without mentioning she was "your favorite wrestler's favorite wrestler," as well as Lynch's daughter's favorite.

I think it felt different without the crowd noise and such, and it was a small, but nice, and to me at least, noticeable, change-up. WWE did well by letting this feud breathe for a week, as much as I'm sure everyone in attendance at Madison Square Garden wanted to see both women.

With just one more episode of "Raw" to go between now and WrestleMania, there's no doubt that Lee and Lynch will have a pull-apart brawl next week, but we haven't seen that from them, at least, with Lynch having run away from Lee before making their WrestleMania match official. With everything feeling so very much the same at best, or completely confusing and randomly booked at worst, this WrestleMania season, these women having a consistent feud, without being too terribly repetitive, is all I can ask for at this point.

Written by Daisy Ruth