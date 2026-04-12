JBL Comments On 2026 WWE Hall Of Fame Class, Praises Legacy Inductee Sid Eudy
In 2020, WWE recognized John "Bradshaw" Layfield with an official Hall of Fame induction. This year, the company will do the same for the likes of Stephanie McMahon, AJ Styles, Demolition, and Sid Eudy, also known as Sycho Sid.
Eudy, who passed away in 2024, will join the 2026 Legacy Class of the WWE Hall of Fame. According to JBL, his former colleague, Eudy may not have been considered the best in-ring worker during his career. He did, however, spark strong interest amongst the fans.
"That guy had a presence that was just unbelievable," JBL said on "Something To Wrestle With." "It was earth-shattering, his presence. First time I saw him I believe was at Kerry Von Erich's memorial. I remember sitting thinking oh my God, look at this guy. Those huge traps. He had that incredible body and Sid just had a presence about him. It was shocking when he came out ... He had a presence that you couldn't coach. Now, he had a size that was just God's gift, genetics, plus he worked incredibly hard. Sid was a very, very hard worker uh to get to that body. Sid worked really hard, but that presence that he had, God gave him that. That was just unbelievable how shocking it was when he walked into an arena. I say not a great worker, but people wanted to see him."
To illustrate the magnitude of Sid's aura, JBL referenced the time Hulk Hogan famously slammed Andre The Giant at WWE WrestleMania 3, later known as "the slam heard around the world." JBL asserted that those alive to witness it in real time remember exactly where they were when it happened. In the same vein, fans seemingly remember where they were when Eudy, a former WCW World Heavyweight and WWE Champion, made his entrances as well.
JBL Says 2026 Has A 'Heck Of A Class' For The WWE HOF
Alongside Eudy, McMahon, Styles, and Demolition (Bill "Ax" Eadie and Barry "Smash" Darsow), WWE has announced Dennis Rodman, Bad News Brown, and Hogan vs. Andre as members of its 2026 Hall of Fame class. For JBL, the inclusion of Demolition, former WWE World Tag Team Champions, is particularly exciting.
"It's a heck of a class," JBL said. "And I see those Demolition guys a lot. I knew Barry a little bit when I first started. Barry Darsow when I started. Didn't know Bill [Eadie] except for I met him in the last few years. Really good guys, and I'm very happy for those guys. Those are good dudes. They deserve to be in there. You know, there's a little animosity going on with some lawsuits that have gone back and forth. Now that's kind of water on the bridge, so I'm glad they're going in."
Hogan vs. Andre from WrestleMania 3 serves as this year's "Immortal Moment," especially given Hogan's aforementioned slam to Andre in the match. Elsewhere, Rodman will enter the celebrity wing of the Hall of Fame, while Bad News Brown will receive a posthumous induction like Eudy. Styles' respective honor comes just months after he retired from in-ring competition at the 2026 Royal Rumble. McMahon, in addition to her in-ring contributions, is known as the former WWE Chairwoman and Co-CEO.
The 2026 Hall of Fame ceremony will emanate from Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas on Friday, April 17 at 9pm PT. The WrestleMania 42 go-home episode of "WWE SmackDown" will precede it.
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Something To Wrestle With" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.