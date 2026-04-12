JBL Comments On 2026 WWE Hall Of Fame Class, Praises Legacy Inductee Sid Eudy

In 2020, WWE recognized John "Bradshaw" Layfield with an official Hall of Fame induction. This year, the company will do the same for the likes of Stephanie McMahon, AJ Styles, Demolition, and Sid Eudy, also known as Sycho Sid.

Eudy, who passed away in 2024, will join the 2026 Legacy Class of the WWE Hall of Fame. According to JBL, his former colleague, Eudy may not have been considered the best in-ring worker during his career. He did, however, spark strong interest amongst the fans.

"That guy had a presence that was just unbelievable," JBL said on "Something To Wrestle With." "It was earth-shattering, his presence. First time I saw him I believe was at Kerry Von Erich's memorial. I remember sitting thinking oh my God, look at this guy. Those huge traps. He had that incredible body and Sid just had a presence about him. It was shocking when he came out ... He had a presence that you couldn't coach. Now, he had a size that was just God's gift, genetics, plus he worked incredibly hard. Sid was a very, very hard worker uh to get to that body. Sid worked really hard, but that presence that he had, God gave him that. That was just unbelievable how shocking it was when he walked into an arena. I say not a great worker, but people wanted to see him."

To illustrate the magnitude of Sid's aura, JBL referenced the time Hulk Hogan famously slammed Andre The Giant at WWE WrestleMania 3, later known as "the slam heard around the world." JBL asserted that those alive to witness it in real time remember exactly where they were when it happened. In the same vein, fans seemingly remember where they were when Eudy, a former WCW World Heavyweight and WWE Champion, made his entrances as well.