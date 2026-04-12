Backstage Report On Roderick Strong & Orange Cassidy's AEW Dynasty Mystery Partner

With AEW Dynasty just hours away, a new report has solved one of the night's mysteries: Roderick Strong and Orange Cassidy's trios competition partner.

According to BodySlam+, Kyle O'Reilly is set to join Strong and Cassidy in their pursuit of the AEW World Trios Championships at Dynasty. For O'Reilly, this will simultaneously mark a return and homecoming as the pay-per-view emanates from his home province of British Columbia, Canada. AEW fans last saw O'Reilly in December as he delivered encouraging words to Strong ahead of his Continental Classic match against Claudio Castagnoli on "AEW Collision." In the same segment, O'Reilly revealed that he had battled a bulging disc in his neck and a fractured arm in the midst of tapping out another member of the Death Riders, Jon Moxley, on two occasions

O'Reilly last wrestled at AEW Full Gear on November 22, when he managed to submit Moxley for the second time. Should his in-ring return pan out as reported, O'Reilly would challenge The Dogs (Gabe Kidd, David Finlay, and Clark Connors) for the AEW World Trios Championships alongside Strong and Cassidy.

On Saturday's edition of "Collision," The Dogs dethroned JetSpeed and Místico as Trios Champions. Shortly after, Strong congratulated them, then reminded the trio that that he and Cassidy were out for revenge following an attack on "AEW Dynamite." As such, he and Cassidy recruited a third man of their own to even the odds.

Dynasty will serve as the platform for The Dogs' first defense as AEW World Trios Champions. Neither Strong nor O'Reilly nor Cassidy has held the titles before.