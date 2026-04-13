AEW Announces Two-Night Summer Blockbuster Special For Dynamite & Collision

While fans and spectators take a breather from the excitement that was Dynasty, AEW is looking onward and upward towards summer, as the Jacksonville-based promotion announced four new shows hitting the South and Midwest, starting in June. Three out of the four shows announced earlier today will be held in Ohio, with Cincinnati playing host to, "Summer Blockbuster," on Wednesday, June 10 and Thursday, June 11.

New events just announced! • #AEWDynamite – Richmond, VA on Wed. June 3

• #AEWCollision – Youngstown, OH on Sat. June 6

• #AEWDynamite: Summer Blockbuster – Cincinnati, OH on Wed. June 10

• #AEWCollision: Summer Blockbuster – Cincinnati, OH on Thu. June 11 Early Access... pic.twitter.com/em1ZfMdm0R — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 13, 2026

This year's annual summertime two-night event will be held in the Andrew J. Brady Music Center. Both "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Collision" will be filmed there. Of course, you can't have a show in "The 'Nati" without its hometown hero, the AEW Continental Champion, Jon Moxley. He is featured on the promotional poster, as well as the reigning AEW World Champion MJF, the World Tag Team Champions FTR, and the Women's World Champion Thekla, who all successfully retained their titles this past Sunday.

Leading up to "Summer Blockbuster," AEW will visit Richmond, Virginia, on Wednesday, June 3, for "Dynamite," and Youngstown, Ohio, on Saturday, June 6, for "Collision."

Early Access Premium Seating starts tomorrow (April 14). General public tickets will go on sale Monday, April 20. For more information, visit AEWTix.com.