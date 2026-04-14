AEW & Adult Swim Announce Animated Web Series Tales From The Top Rope

Throughout AEW's long partnership with Warner Brothers Discovery, the promotion has had several cross-promotional events, including working with "Shark Week," "House of the Dragon," and DC Comics properties. And at times, AEW has even crossed over with Cartoon Network's programming block Adult Swim, most notably shortly after the promotion launched in 2019 when Orange Cassidy, Trent Berreta, and Chuck Taylor dressed as characters from "Rick and Morty."

Seven years later, another AEW/Adult Swim collaboration is happening, this time involving AEW entering into the world of animation. In a now deleted tweet posted Tuesday morning, AEW revealed the trailer for their upcoming series "Tales From the Top Rope." Despite the deleted tweet, a post regarding the series remains up on Instagram.

"There is more to pro wrestling that what happens inside the ring," the narrator said. "It's in the shadows where things get weird. Moments that break and bend wrestlers into something else, leaving behind scars that can never fade. These are 'The Tales From the Top Rope.'"

Details were kept vague about the series aside from the trailer, though it did reveal that AEW stars such as "Timeless" Toni Storm, Darby Allin, and The Young Bucks will be featured. The tone of trailer would suggest these series would be a spoof on both the famous science fiction TV series "The Twilight Zone," and the 80s/90s anthology series "Tales From the Crypt."

While the series is being done in conjunction with Adult Swim, it does not appear that "Tales From the Top Rope" will air on the animation block, instead being made available on AEW's YouTube channel. The first episode will debut this Thursday, April 16, at noon.