Cody Rhodes Talks Tom Brady's WWE Comments, Possibility Of WrestleMania Appearance

Since the beginning of the year, former NFL Quarterback Tom Brady has been consistently taking shots at professional wrestling, having criticized the scripted nature of the sport. Brady also publicly mocked YouTube star turned wrestler Logan Paul, with his commentary over the last few months leading there to be rumors that he could be involved in a celebrity role at WrestleMania this weekend, and according to Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes on "Unsportsmanlike," the NFL legend took things too far, despite being a massive supporter of his.

"Such a fan of Tom. So it's very hard for me to hear Tom go against wrestling a little bit, and then the way he went against it was unique where I believe he called it cute. At the time that Tom Brady was calling pro wrestling cute, he was promoting a flag football game with his buddies. The definition of grab ass ... It hurt, so now I do want that to happen. It hurt, but also it's Logan Paul who's on the other side of this trash talk and I feel I love a good moment when Logan talks an incredibly big game and puts himself in a situation that maybe is out of his depth. But then also Logan has risen to the occasion from time to time ... Who knows? I'd be interested to see it. I can't go against Tom, although cute was a bit much."

Other WWE stars have called out Brady for his recent comments in the lead up to WrestleMania, with Charlotte Flair begging the football icon to show up this weekend and Seth Rollins claiming that the 48-year-old doesn't have the guts to make a WWE appearance.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "ESPN" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.