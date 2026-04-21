WWE's Trick Williams Explains Connection Between Himself, Oba Femi & Je'Von Evans

WrestleMania 42, particularly the Sunday edition of the two-night "showcase of the immortals," featured a lot of new talent making a splash in their first ever WrestleMania appearances. Perhaps no talents made a bigger splash than Je'Von Evans, who impressed many with his performance in the six-man ladder match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, Oba Femi, who defeated Brock Lesnar in what may have been Lesnar's last match, and Trick Williams, who quickly disposed of rival Sami Zayn to become the new WWE United States Champion.

Sitting down with Lil Yachty at the post-WrestleMania panel, Williams basked in the glory of his victory, while also pointing out the success Femi and Evans had. All three go back to their time in "NXT," and Williams felt this WrestleMania was a fitting moment for all of them given where they were one year ago.

"I've got nothing but love for my boys Oba Femi and Je'Von Evans," Williams said. "Last year, at this very same time, we was the main event of Stand & Deliver. And everybody, every one of us wanted to prove something to the world, let them know that 'Hey, 'NXT' got them dawgs,' you know what I'm saying? 'NXT got them dawgs.'"

As much as he loves Femi and Evans, however, Williams admitted that they were ultra competitive with each other, which he feels will help all three of them as they continue through their careers.

"Oba and Je'Von, they already know man, it's a love relationship," Williams said. "But we compete every day. Don't get it twisted. If Oba do something, I see it. And I'm gonna come out there and I'm gonna do my thing. And Je'Von gonna be crazy. But at the same time, we're running our own race, but we're pushing each other to greatness."

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