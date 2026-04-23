AEW's Kenny Omega Comments On TNA Pulling Talent From Shows

TNA Wrestling pulling out its stars from matches with AEW wrestlers has become a topic of controversy, and AEW's Kenny Omega has waded into the discussion and explained the cause for it and how it can be remedied.

TNA, which has a partnership with WWE, recently asked its wrestlers not to face AEW stars in matches on indie promotions, with one of the prominent matches canceled being between Nic Nemeth and MJF. Omega, while speaking with "The Takedown on SI," said that these issues could crop up when you're in a bubble.

"I think whether people would like to realize it or not, and I think that if you're in a bubble for too long and you fail to realize what exists outside your bubble and how small your bubble is — and in this case, we're talking about professional wrestling — I think you start to run into problems like this, where someone will think that they're better than somebody else, and that there is no reason to work together, and they don't see the upside," he said.

Omega argued that it is possible for promotions to work together, adding that pro wrestling could grow through such collaborations.

"And I still think that we are in a place where professional wrestling can still be more than what it is, and I do think that if there were situations where we could all play nice with each other, then I really do think that business as a whole would move in towards more of a positive direction," added Omega.

The reason TNA canceled the matches was due to "deep contractual obligations," according to Nemeth, who was informed by TNA President Carlos Silva.