AEW's Kenny Omega Comments On TNA Pulling Talent From Shows
TNA Wrestling pulling out its stars from matches with AEW wrestlers has become a topic of controversy, and AEW's Kenny Omega has waded into the discussion and explained the cause for it and how it can be remedied.
TNA, which has a partnership with WWE, recently asked its wrestlers not to face AEW stars in matches on indie promotions, with one of the prominent matches canceled being between Nic Nemeth and MJF. Omega, while speaking with "The Takedown on SI," said that these issues could crop up when you're in a bubble.
"I think whether people would like to realize it or not, and I think that if you're in a bubble for too long and you fail to realize what exists outside your bubble and how small your bubble is — and in this case, we're talking about professional wrestling — I think you start to run into problems like this, where someone will think that they're better than somebody else, and that there is no reason to work together, and they don't see the upside," he said.
Omega argued that it is possible for promotions to work together, adding that pro wrestling could grow through such collaborations.
"And I still think that we are in a place where professional wrestling can still be more than what it is, and I do think that if there were situations where we could all play nice with each other, then I really do think that business as a whole would move in towards more of a positive direction," added Omega.
The reason TNA canceled the matches was due to "deep contractual obligations," according to Nemeth, who was informed by TNA President Carlos Silva.
Omega on potential issues with cross promoting in pro wrestling
While Kenny Omega isn't a fan of pro wrestling promotions barring their wrestlers from wrestling stars from other promotions, he does understand why some promotions have taken the step. He feels that the amount of money involved leads to such things happening. He also noted that it would be tough for promotions to decide on match results, as a win or loss could be viewed as one promotion winning or losing against the other.
"I understand with the amount of money that's at play, that's a very sensitive subject. It's a very sensitive issue. And if you get to a point where we're starting to cross-promote or we're having AEW wrestlers wrestle against talent that's affiliated with WWE, for example, it becomes a sensitive topic as to how do we promote that? Who wins? Who loses? I don't say that specifically as a who wins, who loses on paper, but I mean, who wins, who loses as a promotion. Who's going to come out looking like the stronger promotion," said Omega.
But, the former AEW World Champion thinks that it is still possible for promotions to work with each other
"If everyone were to really just sit down and figure out a way to make it happen, it's more than doable," he added.
AEW currently works with Japanese promotion NJPW and Mexican promotion CMLL, and its partnerships with the two have spawned a few annual pay-per-views.