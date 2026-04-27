Details On Tom Brady's Lack Of Involvement At WWE WrestleMania 42 Following Teases

Throughout the build up to WrestleMania 42, plenty of speculation centered around NFL legend Tom Brady making an appearance at the event. Initially, the rumors were fueled by his interactions with WWE star Logan Paul, and his partial ownership of the Las Vegas Raiders giving him a connection to WrestleMania through Allegiant Stadium, the site of WrestleMania for a second straight year. Things turned more serious, however, when reports emerged that WWE and Brady had discussions about a WrestleMania appearance involving him and Paul.

In the end, WrestleMania came and went without Brady showing up, leading those to wonder what went awry. During a Fightful Select Answers post, Sean Ross Sapp attempted to clear up some of the questions surrounding Brady and WrestleMania, including revealing that the interactions between Paul and Brady weren't intended to set up anything WWE related. Instead, Paul and Brady's public "beef" existed primarily to build interest in the inaugural Fanatics Flag Football Classic, where Brady and Paul competed against each other.

Despite that, Sean Ross Sapp does confirm that WWE and Brady did have discussions about a WrestleMania appearance, though the talks wound up going nowhere. No further details were provided on how far the talks between Brady and WWE went and why an agreement wasn't reached. Paul still had an eventful WrestleMania without Brady involved, teaming with streamer IShowSpeed and Austin Theory to battle The Usos and LA Knight. Speed would accidentally cost Paul and Theory the match, then added further insult to injury by putting Paul through a table with a top rope splash after the match.