Finn Balor Reveals One Thing He Doesn't Miss About Being Part Of WWE's Judgment Day

Just over a month before WrestleMania 42, the Judgment Day shockingly turned on Finn Balor and kicked him out of the group on "WWE Raw." The betrayal followed months of WWE teasing a breakup between Balor and the faction, but "The Prince" has been able to bounce back since being on his own again, and he recently revealed his favourite part about no longer working with the Judgment Day.

"One thing I do NOT MISS is walking out to that Judgment Day Music."

One thing I do NOT MISS is walking out to that Judgment Day Music 😂 — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) April 28, 2026

Several members of the Judgment Day have been vocal about their frustrations with the theme music for the faction, with Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio specifically criticizing the song in interviews. Earlier this month, Morgan released her first-ever song titled "Trouble," which was accompanied by a music video and is being used as her theme song going forward. However, Mysterio is still clamoring to get his personal entrance music changed, stating that he wants the song "Sucio Dom," which means "Dirty Dom," by Mexican singer/songwriters Adriel Favela and Calle 24. Mysterio has also named other artists he'd like to work with such as Fuerza Régida and JOP, explaining that it's not often a professional wrestler gets to use Corridos or traditional Mexican music as their theme song.

Two weeks ago at WrestleMania, Balor overcame Mysterio in a Street Fight as his alter-ego "The Demon," making it the first time he's won using the persona since Super ShowDown 2019 when he defeated former WWE star Andrade.