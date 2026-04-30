Jim Ross Talks Brock Lesnar's Apparent Retirement, Potential WWE Match With GUNTHER

Following his loss to Oba Femi at WWE WrestleMania 42, Brock Lesnar seemed to signal the end of his in-ring career by leaving his wrestling boots and gloves laying in the ring. Still, former WWE commentator Jim Ross isn't entirely convinced that fans have seen the last of him.

"Here's what I think will happen. Have we seen the last of Brock Lesnar? Hell no. No way," Ross said on "Grilling JR." "Have we seen the last of Brock Lesnar as a semi-reoccurring character on TV? I think so, but I don't think we've seen the last of him. I think that for WrestleMania next year or major events or what have you, it's just a crazy world, man. With all those financial-oriented guys investing in the company and owning a piece of this and a piece of that, they're in it for the cash. If they project that Brock Lesnar return to fight Oba Femi, I know they fought already, but that means nothing to me. If you're good at what you do for a living, you should be able to do it more often than once and kick ass. I'm sure those two guys could do that."

Since his emotional farewell to the WWE Universe, mixed reports on Lesnar's future in WWE, and wrestling overall, have emerged. Most recently, though, backstage figures were said to be under the belief that Lesnar had legitimately retired from in-ring competition, with WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas being his farewell platform.

Nevertheless, speculation on Lesnar potentially wrestling once more at SummerSlam, based in the state of his alma mater this year, has continued. As Ross further addressed, the chatter has particularly pointed to former WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER as Lesnar's opponent for the premium live event.