WWE SmackDown 5/1/2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved

So this week saw the further descent into whatever it is Sami Zayn is descending into following on from his jumping of Trick Williams and Lil Yachty while dressed up as a gingerbread man last week. Yachty was out of action this week, and not because he just didn't want to turn up like other celebrities who pop in for a cup of coffee and a DDT around WrestleMania.

No. He was absent because of the heinous assault on him with a candy cane. Dentists have been warning you all this time and you never wanted to heed the dangers of candy canes. Here we are.

Anyway, Yachty was not here and Williams sure wasn't getting beaten up for the second week in a row so WWE had to pivot as they do so well to the next thing: the gingerbread man. Or rather, the gingerbread man costume, because Shrek is not a documentary despite my best efforts to get it recognized as such. At least so I thought. The first sign something was off was Zayn talking to and about the costume like it was occupied with someone – it was not. But given the whole point (I do presume there is a point anyway) is that Zayn is going off the deep-end into heeldom, it made a little bit of sense.

He went to go and hit it, clocked that he was coming off as a bit odd, opted to instead shake the hand of the costume, because that was less odd, and hit it with a low blow before whaling on it. Then Joe Tessitore exclaimed like Zayn had just kicked someone in the 'nads for real, but again, he can be quite terrible at the best of times so I put it down to that.

Williams came out and threw up the 'X' sign for the costume, medical staff were treating the costume, and Williams later found out that the gingerbread costume had died, thus swearing vengeance upon his rival. Zayn complained to Aldis about the bit being dragged too far, so Aldis said he was being insensitive and people were grieving. Oh, and a funeral segment for the costume was booked for next week.

I'm with Zayn. This is ridiculous. It was barely funny when Williams called him the gingerbread man – go figure, Zayn is ginger – and only marginally more funny when the costume first came into play. Then it came into play again with Zayn being the one inside it, that seemed fair enough. But who in their right mind thought it had to continue being a central theme to the feud? A feud about a title no less.

Written by Max Everett