Injured WWE Star Comments On The New Day Leaving WWE, Apologizes For Turning On Them

The New Day was a beloved group — up until their heel turn — and it seems they were loved by their peers in WWE, too, with Kevin Owens recently paying tribute to them following their WWE release.

The post by Owens was made in reply to Kingston's post on X following his WWE exit, with Owens first praising Kingston and then acknowledging his tag team partner, Xavier Woods.

"Fantastic wrestler and an even better human being. Same can be said for Woods. Thank you guys for allowing me to join you guys for that one week...and seriously, I'm so sorry for turning on you," said Owens.

[embed=https://x.com/FightOwensFight/status/2051418627077718071

Owens was an honorary member of the group for a brief period in 2019 before he turned on them, setting up a title clash with the then-WWE Champion, Kingston.

Kingston and Woods, the last two members of The New Day, were shockingly released by WWE despite being one of the most decorated tag teams in the promotion's history. Reports have since emerged that the releases were a mutual decision. The duo reportedly cannot use The New Day or their WWE ring names when they feature in other promotions after their 90-day non-compete clause comes to an end. WWE's owners, TKO, have reportedly asked its talent to take pay cuts, some as high as 50%, which could be the reason why The New Day has left.

WWE recently let go of several wrestlers, as well as a few production staff, one of whom was in the company for 25 years.