AEW Dynamite & Collision Viewership & Ratings Report, 5/6/2026

AEW presented a three-hour block of television, complete with two hours of "AEW Dynamite," followed by an hour of "AEW Collision," on Wednesday, and despite a slight decrease in viewership for "Dynamite," the show still ranked ninth on cable for the night, according to new reports.

According to Wrestlenomics, with data from Programming Insider, the "Dynamite" portion of the night, which saw AEW World Champion Darby Allin successfully defend his title against Kevin Knight, drew 590,000 viewers, down just one percent from the previous week's 596,000. The show earned a 0.10 rating in the ever-important ages 18-49 demographic, up 25 percent from the 0.08 rating earned by the April 29 edition of the show.

As for "Collision," which usually airs on Saturdays on TNT rather than TBS, where it aired Wednesday, the show drew 429,000 viewers and earned a 0.07 in the ratings. According to Wrestlenomics, the show was #16 for the night on cable. "Collision" viewership was up 24 percent from the previous week's 347,000 viewers, when it aired in its usual timeslot on Saturday, and up 17 percent from the previous episode's 0.06 rating.

The night saw former AEW World Champion MJF finally get his rematch awarded to him by Allin at Double or Nothing, with MJF's hair on the line. MJF stormed down to the ring following Allin's victory over Knight, and earlier on the show, Kazuchika Okada told Allin that he'd be seeing him in the ring for the gold on next week's edition of "Dynamite." In the main event of "Collision," The Young Bucks and the Bang Bang Gang defeated the Death Riders and The Dogs in 10-man tag action.