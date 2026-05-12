WWE RAW 5/11/2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved

Much has been and will continue to be said about "WWE Raw" and its status as the flagship show of professional wrestling, let alone WWE. It's even managed to get itself on Netflix, so often made to be a big deal by the company, and especially at the beginning, the prime advertisement for what WWE can provide to an entirely new streaming audience.

Yet week in and week out the show offers only glimpses of what makes wrestling fun to watch, easy to absorb, and the product that made it tolerable to be laughed at for watching fake fighting. The rest is all AI slop, and if the company is not using AI to fully book things, then woof this is bad.

So very little is offered and everything just feels like a pre-show, a lot of packages designed to ever so slightly move a story along, or just to get a match that ultimately proves to be inconsequential, as well as a few matches that invariably end up with an interference or screwy finish in some shape or form.

At the end of the day it all comes off as shorts content stitched together into a two-and-a-half hour show. All the best parts can be viewed in less than 20 minutes on YouTube after the fact. The live show almost teases the viewer for watching it. Segments are dedicated to Logan Paul getting fired, which just isn't going to happen, the Street Profits wrestling the tag champions but not for the titles because that cannot happen on TV – even if Paul and Theory have not defended the titles since winning them in March – and Ethan Page talking Rusev like a neanderthal into fighting Je'Von Evans so he can have a shot at the Intercontinental title on another show.

The Women's World Champion is feuding with no one while Liv Morgan plays Bobby Heenan for Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez' pursuit of the Women's Tag titles. But of course no one is really being built up for that challenger role either. Instead, Iyo Sky and Sol Ruca are in and around the Women's Intercontinental title picture with Becky Lynch. Seth Rollins is still feuding with Bron Breakker and the Vision with no end in sight, while also constantly trying to cozy up to the Street Profits to no avail. There's two El Grande Americanos and four little Americano-homunculuses; the OG one had a shot at the AAA Mega title held by Dominik Mysterio, and the Ludwig Kaiser one cost the OG one because of course he did.

Nothing has changed since last week, and one would guess nothing will change next week either.

Written by Max Everett