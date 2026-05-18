Biggest Winners And Losers Of The Week — 5/18/2026

Things haven't been the greatest for WWE overall since WrestleMania 42 night one first got underway, and one of the most underwhelming aspects of the product has been the women's division, specifically the top title pictures on both "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown." WrestleMania saw Rhea Ripley become the new WWE Women's Champion and Liv Morgan take the World Women's Championship, and neither one has done much of anything over the last month. As WWE hurtles toward both Saturday Night's Main Event and Clash in Italy, the lack of really anything in the women's top title scenes has become much more noticeable.

Ripley, at least, has been involved with Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss on the blue brand, standing up against Fatal Influence, and now, they're set to take on current champion Jade Cargill, Michin, and B-Fab in a six-woman tag match at SNME. Which is fine, but it's not Ripley defending her title. Cargill called out Ripley for a match at Clash in Italy on the latest edition of "SmackDown," but the champion was not even at the show to respond, so the match wasn't made official.

Morgan has seemingly zero challengers right now on "Raw," which is likely because former champion Stephanie Vaquer was injured and needed some time off. She might have been Morgan's Backlash opponent, or perhaps her opponent at one of the upcoming events. However, WWE didn't even bother to pivot to have Morgan face anyone else, and she's just been involved in Judgment Day business rather than anything of her own. There haven't been many women, if any, who have called out Morgan, which seems very strange and doesn't make for an interesting women's division on the red brand.

The latest report has Vaquer possibly back in the mix for Clash in Italy, but it doesn't seem likely that WWE will have both Ripley and Morgan defend their titles at the premium live event. Neither champion has had a title defense since WrestleMania.

While this currently feels like a much bigger problem in WWE, AEW isn't exempt from the "loser" aspect of women's wrestling when it comes to its top title, either. The AEW Women's World Championship match pitting three former women's champions against Thekla feels rather thrown together, no matter how good Kris Statlander, Hikaru Shida, and Jamie Hayter are. AEW failed to establish a new challenger for Thekla going into one of their biggest events of the year, and the title picture just hasn't recovered since Toni Storm was taken out back at the end of March.

Women's wrestling fans are currently big ol' losers right now, and hopefully both companies get things back on track for their top titles very soon.

Written by Daisy Ruth