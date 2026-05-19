WWE RAW 5/18/2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved

Monday saw Judgment Groundhog Day tweaked just enough to still not cover for the fact that JD McDonagh and Finn Balor were wrestling one another in singles action again. They fought for the third time since Balor had beaten Dominik Mysterio in a Street Fight at WrestleMania, what had been hoped to be the conclusion of the whole Balor and Mysterio saga from this point of view.

Alas, this was a match necessitated by a rematch that saw yet more Judgment Day interference for McDonagh to get the win. The stipulation made such interference legal, so the real question coming out of this is: What did Finn Balor do to p*** off Adam Pearce? Why would that be a logical escalation from interference in a bog standard singles match? Why not a cage match? Or, and this is a much more to-the-point question: Why not do something, anything else? It has been mere weeks and the same match has happened three times and there is zero-to-no explanation as to why or where this is going.

When this was happening in the McMahon era, there were plenty of complaints, because the matches themselves are not that special, riddled with some of the most overused tropes in the industry, and possess such weak connective tissue. It's just stale, and will continue to grow more stale until it's chucked out and replaced with something else. If Balor has to work with Judgment Day until the end of time then please just try to make it interesting. Week after week of interference after interference and repetitive matchmaking just kills all interest in tuning in. There's no discernible progress in this storyline since WrestleMania, and arguably before it.

Mysterio doesn't seem particularly interested in avenging his defeat and Balor has all the reason in the world to be sick and tired of working opposite them. I know I'm certainly sick and tired of watching it. In Judgment Day there are four really good workers and they could be doing anything else. Mysterio has the ability to draw heat like silver and appears to have no direction befitting one of the company's top heels. It's just frustrating; things don't have to be like this. It's a waste of really good talent and opportunities.

Written by Max Everett