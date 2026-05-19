Charlotte Flair, The Miz & Others Set For Meet & Greets At UFC Freedom 250

As we get closer to the UFC Freedom 250 event in June, more details are coming out. On Monday, we learned that the Zac Brown Band would pull double duty by performing the National Anthem and performing a concert. It was also announced that WWE will be involved alongside their TKO partner with meet and greets.

During Monday's episode of "Raw", Michael Cole announced the WWE Superstars scheduled to appear at the fan fest. Charlotte Flair, The Miz, Chelsea Green, Trick Williams, The Usos, Bron Breakker, and Tiffany Stratton will be participating. The fan fest will take place on June 13 and June 14 although a schedule for the WWE Superstars has not been announced. 24 UFC fighters have been announced for the fan fest. It's unclear if other WWE Superstars will be added.

WWE appears to have a close relationship with the White House with Linda McMahon serving as the Secretary of Education. Paul Levesque is involved with President Trump and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.'s Council of Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition, appearing in White House videos on social media. RFK Jr.'s niece, Zoe Hines, was recently announced as a new WWE signee. Last year, several Superstars attended a military rally hosted by Trump.