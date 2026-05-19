Backstage Report Details Alternate Creative Plans For WWE WrestleMania 42

While Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk ended things on a high note, WrestleMania 42 was overall seen as a mixed bag for WWE, between a build that many felt featured an overabundance of celebrities, talk of lower ticket sales, and a Night One of WrestleMania many felt was lackluster. And to some, the problems with WrestleMania 42 started once WWE was forced, or decided, to pivot away from some of the plans that had previously been made for their marquee show.

On Tuesday morning's "Wrestling Observer Radio," Bryan Alvarez performed a late autopsy on WrestleMania 42's misgivings, including touching upon WWE's creative changes for the show, which he stated were caused by injury, indecisiveness, and just the usual changing of plans. However, he noted this was only part of the problem, and that a loss of momentum, ticket sale issues, and running in Las Vegas two years in a row also contributed.

"Obviously, part of the issue with Vegas was running [there] back to back years," Alvarez said. "But that was not the primary reason, just merely going back to back years. There were a lot of problems. One is that WWE just isn't as hot, that's number one. Number two, they had, and part of this is not their fault, but they had a card for Mania long in advance and there were things like Bron Breakker beating CM Punk for the title and getting crowned the guy. They had all sorts of things.

"And then Bron Breakker gets hurt. And then Bronson Reed was in it, Bronson Reed gets hurt. They were originally going to do Roman and Cody again. And then it was like 'People have seen that match too many times.' So then it was going to be 'Alright, well we'll do Cody and Drew.' And then, [it was the] same thing. 'Well, people have seen that match too many times.'"

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription