Bully Ray Questions Why Brock Lesnar Returned To WWE So Quickly After 'Retirement'

When Brock Lesnar removed his boots, gloves, and left them in the ring at WrestleMania 42 after losing to Oba Femi, many took that as a sign that Lesnar was retiring, a feeling bolstered when Lesnar was then moved to the alumni section of WWE's website. Instead, Lesnar returned to WWE less than a month later, attacking Femi on "Raw" last night to seemingly re-start their feud. Many were left confused by this, including two-time Hall of Famer Bully Ray, who on Tuesday's "Busted Open Radio" questioned why Lesnar came back so quickly, or at all.

"Brock decided to shock the world by taking off his boots, taking off his fist pads or whatever, those MMA gloves, and he leaves them in the middle of the ring, thus signifying that Brock Lesnar is done," Bully said. "We even heard Paul Heyman begging and pleading to move him out of...you know the 'Then, Now, Forever' area of the opening of the show, and put him in the forever part. All indicators were that Brock Lesnar was done. Brock Lesnar made a conscious effort to tell the world 'It's over at WrestleMania.' A month later, he changed his mind. Why?"

Bully softened his stance somewhat after co-host Tommy Dreamer suggested Lesnar's retirement was a ruse to lull Femi into a false sense of security. Even still, Bully believes an explanation from Lesnar is in order, which Dreamer believes will be coming in the near distant future.

"When you see Brock Lesnar take off his boots and his gloves, and leave them there and start to tear up and hug Paul Heyman goodbye, you pretty much think that that's the end for Brock," Bully said. "Would you agree that we definitely hear from Brock...something, even if it's as simple as 'I changed my mind?' Don't we need to hear a why Brock Lesnar decided to come back?"

"Yes," Dreamer said. "And I feel we will. That will be next week."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription