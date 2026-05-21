AEW Dynamite & Collision 5/20/2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved

If there's one thing I dislike more than an eliminator match, it's a meaningless five-minute one. At least the AEW Continental Championship eliminator earlier in the night ended in a time-limit draw, a 20-minute one, that resulted in Kyle O'Reilly getting a shot at Jon Moxley. I can't say anything at all happened in the Divine Dominion's five-minute eliminator during the "Collision" portion of the night, where AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions Lena Kross and Megan Bayne took on Kayla Lopez and Elle Valentine.

I'm all for local, indie talent getting shots and being featured on television, but AEW also needs to book the women it has signed better before they extend out too many more opportunities. Lopez and Valentine didn't get in much offense, if any at all, and Kross and Bayne were just toying with them. I'd think they'd want to get the match over with fast, or at least faster, to prove a point, but that wasn't the case. Bayne and Kross hit double delayed vertical suplexes, then Kross dumped one challenger on top of the other Bayne had laid out on the mat, and they hit a double chokeslam to get the victory with 2:10 left on the clock.

After the match, I wanted a team, though for the life of me now, I can't think of who it would be, which is a rant for another day, to come out and tell them to stop picking on local talent and put their titles on the line at Double or Nothing, at least on Zero Hour. Looking at the clock, however, I figured that wasn't going to happen. There's also no "Collision" on Saturday, so if anyone does step up to challenge Kross and Bayne, they don't have a chance for even a small shred of storyline. I guess AEW could post a social media clip or something, but if a match is booked, it's just likely to be a Tony Khan announcement, I'd imagine.

I guess it was fine to get Divine Dominion to a 10-0 record with the titles, and that's certainly nothing to scoff at. I just didn't need this challenge on a long show, one that, of course, got an overrun. As someone who doesn't get to see the women's tag champions often, since they're on "Collision" more often than "Dynamite," it would have been nice to see them for longer than three minutes.

Written by Daisy Ruth