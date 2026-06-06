WWE HOFer Kevin Nash Has High Praise For La Parka And WCW Luchadors

Given his stature in WCW at the time, Kevin Nash hardly ever worked with the promotion's numerous lucha libre stars, with the exception of Konnan and Rey Mysterio. But despite that, Nash interacted the luchadors enough that he developed good relationships with some of them, including La Parka. During the latest edition of "Kliq This," Nash received a question about Parka, asking if the "Chairman of WCW" was considered a top guy. Though he had to qualify it, Nash thought so, and went on to praise Parka and other WCW luchadors as people.

"He was definitely, as far as the Latin crew, he was one of the top guys," Nash said. "He was a good f*****g dude. I mean...everybody got along with him. But all those guys were sweethearts. There wasn't one of them that was a d**k."

While he never received a significant push during his several year stint with WCW, La Parka still managed to develop a cult following thanks to his distinct look and charisma, and is remembered for playing air guitar with a steel chair before his matches. He would later be forced to drop the La Parka name due to legal issues with AAA, whose founder Antonio Pena created the La Parka character in the early 90s, and has since gone by the name LA Park, working for promotions such as CMLL and MLW, and even returning to AAA on occasion.

After taking the name back from the original Parka, AAA gifted the name to another luchador; the second La Parka would later go on to become a big star for AAA himself before passing away in January 2020 as the result of injuries he suffered during a match in October 2019. After several years, AAA repacked luchador Brazo de Oro Jr. as the third La Parka; he has continued to work with AAA since the promotion was bought by WWE in early 2025.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Kliq This" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription