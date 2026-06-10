Ex-WWE Star Kaitlyn Comments On Recent Returns Of Former Divas Champs AJ Lee & Paige

The year is 2026, but to some WWE fans, it might look more like 2014. That's because, in the span of 12 months, they've seen four former WWE Divas Champions return to in-ring competition: AJ Lee, Paige, and The Bella Twins (Nikki and Brie Bella).

For fellow former Divas Champion Kaitlyn, Lee's comeback hit especially close to home as the two worked together as both tag team partners and rivals on WWE television. Behind the scenes, they maintained a solid friendship as well.

"I literally never thought that I would see the day [that Lee returned to WWE]," Kaitlyn told "Rewind Recap Relive." "I have a very good friend who lives in South Florida. His name is Sam. We've been very close for like 10 years because I lived in South Florida for a long time. He's like an undercover wrestling fan. So he always texts me the wrestling tea, because I'm not that tuned into it. He was messaging me about a potential comeback with her and I'm like 'There's no way.' Her and I, it's one of those friendships that you don't see each other for five years and then you see each other and you just pick back up. That's the type of friendship that we have. But I was shocked and it's cool because I felt like a fan. Oh my god, hell froze over."

Lee retired from wrestling in 2015, partially due to extensive neck damage. At the same time, the relationship between WWE and her husband CM Punk had deteriorated, with "The Second City Saint" initially leaving the company the year prior. Punk himself eventually returned to WWE in November 2023. Lee followed suit in September 2025, after which she enjoyed one reign as WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion and another moment on the grand stage of WrestleMania 42.