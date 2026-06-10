Ex-WWE Star Kaitlyn Comments On Recent Returns Of Former Divas Champs AJ Lee & Paige
The year is 2026, but to some WWE fans, it might look more like 2014. That's because, in the span of 12 months, they've seen four former WWE Divas Champions return to in-ring competition: AJ Lee, Paige, and The Bella Twins (Nikki and Brie Bella).
For fellow former Divas Champion Kaitlyn, Lee's comeback hit especially close to home as the two worked together as both tag team partners and rivals on WWE television. Behind the scenes, they maintained a solid friendship as well.
"I literally never thought that I would see the day [that Lee returned to WWE]," Kaitlyn told "Rewind Recap Relive." "I have a very good friend who lives in South Florida. His name is Sam. We've been very close for like 10 years because I lived in South Florida for a long time. He's like an undercover wrestling fan. So he always texts me the wrestling tea, because I'm not that tuned into it. He was messaging me about a potential comeback with her and I'm like 'There's no way.' Her and I, it's one of those friendships that you don't see each other for five years and then you see each other and you just pick back up. That's the type of friendship that we have. But I was shocked and it's cool because I felt like a fan. Oh my god, hell froze over."
Lee retired from wrestling in 2015, partially due to extensive neck damage. At the same time, the relationship between WWE and her husband CM Punk had deteriorated, with "The Second City Saint" initially leaving the company the year prior. Punk himself eventually returned to WWE in November 2023. Lee followed suit in September 2025, after which she enjoyed one reign as WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion and another moment on the grand stage of WrestleMania 42.
Kaitlyn Says The Former Divas Champions Are 'Redefining' Things
In the case of Paige (formerly known as Saraya), her WWE comeback began at WrestleMania 42, during which she emerged as Brie Bella's replacement partner in the four-way WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match. Original plans called for Nikki Bella to team alongside her twin sister at the big event. Due to an untimely ankle injury, however, Nikki was later forced to withdraw from the title match.
"The Bellas look better than ever. AJ looks better than ever. Paige too," Kaitlyn said. "They all look incredible. It's this cool moment of redefining a lot of things. A few minutes ago we were talking about redefining what it means to age. You don't have to get worse just because you're getting older. These women that are coming back are this evidence that you can get better as you age. It makes sense. You know more. You know how to handle yourself more, how to process your emotions, how to deal with problems. Well, we're all learning how to be healthier and make better choices. They're just such a representation of that. It's really cool to see not only as somebody who was an integral part of that, but also just from the outside being like this is rad."
Like Kaitlyn, The Bella, AJ Lee, and Paige participated in the early 2010s era of WWE, where women's wrestling wasn't taken as seriously as it is today. Nevertheless, all of them continued to make strides to improve it, so much so that "Give Divas a Chance" famously trended in 2015. The following year, the company then unveiled a new Women's Championship, which has put the women of WWE in a more substantial spotlight since then.
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Rewind Recap Relive" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.