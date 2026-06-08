WWE RAW 6/8/2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved

The fact Women's World Champion Liv Morgan is even in the Queen of the Ring tournament to begin with is ridiculous, so of course she advanced to the next round after pinning Chelsea Green and besting Alexa Bliss and Becky Lynch today on "Raw." I'm amongst the number of fans who figured former champion Stephanie Vaquer would be returning to take out Morgan, either from the tournament completely, replacing her somehow, or at least costing her the match.

While that wasn't the case today, hopefully, it is whenever WWE is back in the United States and Morgan takes on the winner of the four-way pitting Sol Ruca, Lyra Valkyria, Charlotte Flair, and Jade Cargill against one another, a match set for Friday. In addition to how ridiculous it would be for the Women's World Champion, who hasn't had a single title defense or even a challenger step up to her since she won the gold 50 days ago at WrestleMania 42, to challenge for the other top women's title, it also sucks that the entire tournament could be used to further a Judgment Day feud.

Raquel Rodriguez won her four-way match and is now set to take on IYO SKY to determine who advances to the finals. WWE could be, and it really looks likely, setting up Morgan vs. Rodriguez for the finals. In backstage segments, Morgan has been pretty much ignoring the fact Rodriguez is even in the tournament, gloating that she's "been fitted for the crown," and talking about how she and boyfriend Dominik Mysterio will reign as King and Queen of the Ring. If Vaquer isn't back to take out Morgan, Rodriguez will likely snap leading in to that finals bout, further fracturing Judgment Day.

The only way that Morgan being in the tournament will be okay is if Rodriguez wins the entire thing at the end (though, how she beats SKY is beyond me, I guess with Roxanne Perez's help), and is also ousted from the faction and goes on to challenge Morgan for the Women's World Championship. It would be even more fantastic if she takes Perez with her, leading to the end of Judgment Day. I don't trust WWE to do the more interesting thing, however, and we could very well be headed for a champion-vs-champion match at SummerSlam, with Rhea Ripley and Morgan locking up once again during the "Biggest Party of the Summer."

Written by Daisy Ruth