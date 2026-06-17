D'Lo Brown Comments On Possibility Of The Rock's Seven Bucks Productions Buying WWE

Former WWE star D'Lo Brown has backed the idea that The Rock could one day buy WWE.

WWE, which is currently owned by TKO following its acquisition of the pro wrestling company in 2025, has Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson serving on its board of directors. On the recent "The Coach & Bro" podcast hosted by Jonathan Coachman and Vince Russo, Coachman suggested the possibility of The Rock and his production company, Seven Bucks Productions, taking over WWE, with Johnson appointing former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz as the head of creative. Brown said that that scenario could be a possibility, adding how The Rock and Triple H never really got along.

"I could see Seven Bucks trying to buy WWE and Rock owning it all," Brown said. "Let's go back to one more thing you said — Triple H and Rocky don't get along. They're highly competitive — and that's on camera. Now, Paul and Dwayne don't like each other, and they are definitely oil and water. So, there's the on-screen angst, and then there's the real backstage angst. And it's not my story to tell. Just know everybody doesn't get along."

Coachman predicted sometime last year that Triple H would be fired from his role as head of creative within 18 months, pointing to the strained relationship between the two. The Rock and Triple H's issues have been well documented over the years, with their rivalry dating back to the 1990s.

The Rock has appeared sporadically in WWE over the last few years as "The Final Boss" character, and even came face-to-face with Triple H backstage once. While the likes of Coachman and Brown may think that Triple H could be out of the doors soon, TKO seems to have backed him, with reports from a few weeks ago revealing that he had signed a multi-year deal with the company.