Matt Hardy Says Bray Wyatt Wanted To Bring TNA Rivals The Righteous Into WWE

Among the top storylines for TNA in 2026 has been The Hardys feud with The Righteous, Vincent and Dutch, a feud that has featured not just echoes from the Hardys' "Broken" days, but influence from the late WWE star Bray Wyatt. That makes sense, given the ties Matt Hardy, and even The Righteous, have to him. While discussing The Righteous feud in an appearance on "Rewind Recap Relive," Hardy revealed that The Righteous were courted by Wyatt about potentially joining him in WWE as members of a new stable.

"There was a point, too, where Windham, Bray Wyatt, was very interested in bringing The Righteous to WWE with him, when he was doing The Fiend stuff," Hardy said. "So they communicated back and forth quite a bit. So it kind of ties into...we all feel like family, especially all these characters that are larger than life, kind of superhuman to a degree, that do these special things and seem not like normal human beings wrestling in a match.

"They seem, like, really character driven that are magical, to a degree, and at their core, they all kind of fit into that family. And you know, myself and Bray, we worked together for a year, and it's still, it's hard to believe, it's hard to believe that he's gone. He should be here with us still working his magic. But you know, I am very proud of The Righteous and what they've done, and what they've accomplished, and how much they have grown in the field of pro wrestling."

In late 2022, shortly after Wyatt's return to WWE, rumors emerged that The Righteous could be signing as part of his act, and they were even spotted in the crowd at one "NXT" event. According to Dutch, however, discussions stalled, and the duo would instead sign with AEW/Ring of Honor a few months later, remaining there until May 2025.

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