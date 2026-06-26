Big E Comments On New Day's WWE Departure: Wrestlers 'Want To Feel Valued'
Two months ago, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of The New Day were officially released from WWE as part of the company's post-WrestleMania cuts. The news came as a shock to many fans as both men had been with WWE for 15-plus years while seeming to be two of the most respected individuals in the locker room, but shortly after their release, it was reported that Kingston and Woods agreed to part ways after refusing a pay cut. Today, the only member of The New Day who is still with the company is former WWE Champion Big E, who currently works as a broadcast panelist, and during a recent interview on "Insight" with Chris Van Vliet, he provided his thoughts on his tag partners being released.
"I don't want to speak for them. I know when the time is right, I'm sure they'll have a lot of things to say," he stated. "This ownership is not the same ownership that existed when we first signed to the company. It is their company. It is not ours. But they make their decisions with how pay goes and ultimately we all have to abide by that ... I think we as performers, we all want to feel valued. You want to feel like people want you here. There's a plan for you, and we're going to compensate you accordingly. And when you feel like that plan is not in accordance with your plan or the money doesn't line up with the way you see yourself valued, you have to make a decision on whether you're going to say yes."
Big E speaks on brotherhood with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods
Big E continued by reflecting on his relationship with Kingston and Woods, explaining that he's still close to both men today and credits them for the success that he achieved both professionally and personally.
"Those guys will always be my family regardless of what company we're in, regardless of how old we are. What we built is bigger than companies. It's bigger than our industry. If it wasn't for them, I wouldn't be in the financial position I'm in. I wouldn't have the breath and myriad of incredible experiences. Even just getting comfortable in my own skin. I credit those guys for so much of that. Man, I look back, our time in The New Day, and we could talk about how my career was cut short. We could talk about the things that didn't happen in my career, but I knew I was in the good old days when I was in the good old days ... I knew we had lightning in a bottle, and not just on-screen, but off-screen."
Since Kingston and Woods left WWE, there's been plenty of rumors that they are headed to AEW in the near future, but before they appear anywhere in professional wrestling, they'll need to wait until their 90-day non-compete clause expires at the beginning of August. Additionally, AEW stars such as Adam Copeland and MJF have both expressed that they'd love to see Kingston and Woods join the Jacksonville-based promotion.
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Insight" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.