WWE NXT Great American Bash 2026: Draws & Duds
This Sunday, WWE NXT presents the latest iteration of the Great American Bash. The card features seven total matches, five of which will be contested for championships. But which of these matches have the Wrestling Inc. staff excited to watch the show, and which might make us want to channel surf instead of sticking to The CW?
That's the question this column aims to find out. Is the WINC crew hyped up for the show's main event for the NXT Women's Championship, or are we more interested in Tony D'Angelo's title defense in the opener? Is there a particular North American title match that has our attention, and do we think a PLE is the right place for a Speed Championship bout? Here are WINC's biggest draws and biggest duds for WWE NXT Great American Bash 2026!
Dud: Wren Sinclair vs. Arianna Grace
Arianna Grace will be challenging Wren Sinclair in what will be her first defense of the Women's Speed Championship, the championship she won in March, in a match guaranteed to be five minutes at Great American Bash.
Simply put, this title and the accompanying stipulation does not belong on any form of special event. Certainly not as the first defense of a title with a challenger who secured their opportunity in a tournament of two matches. In the weeks of doing nothing with the title on TV, all while the Men's Speed Championship remained a somewhat more consistent fixture, there has been no justification for Sinclair's first defense to come at Great American Bash.
It would have been an uphill climb to make either of the Speed titles a special presentation, and the very fact that this match has been booked indicates there's no plan for them. Except, maybe, ensuring both of them are held by members of Birthright.
It all feels a little TV, and even then it could feel like a waste of time. But this is an event marketed as something a step or so higher than the average TV show, so it just doesn't belong. Both outcomes seem rather inconsequential, and there's a strong unlikelihood that this match will be blowing any socks off.
Written by Max Everett
Draw: Myles Borne vs. Tavion Heights
Tavion Heights finally has an interesting character in his post-No Quarter Catch Crew era, and his first big storyline, involving former stablemate and friend Myles Borne, is going to make for one great match for the North American Championship at the Great American Bash. It's a big draw on the card for "NXT" fans. So far, Borne's title reign hasn't been the hottest, ever since he defeated Ethan Page for the belt back in February, and a feud with Heights might be just what the champion needs to take it to the next level.
Borne had been working slightly heelish in the weeks leading up to his victory over Page, and it would be interesting to see that come out again against Heights, as he may have to pull out all the stops to score the win over his challenger. Heights is no slouch in the ring, and his style, more technical, is going to be interesting against Borne, who has been flying around a bit more. These guys know each other well, and the in-ring appeal and their differences in style are big reasons why this match is a draw.
But more likely than not, it will be Heights to work heel against the fan-favorite Borne. The basis of their storyline is that Borne keeps wanting to assist Heights, like him briefly getting involved in Heights' number one contender's match against Jackson Drake on last week's edition of "NXT," and Heights wants absolutely no part of it. He wants to prove himself all on his own, while obviously being jealous of Borne's title. While Heights definitely needed some backup in the numbers game with Vanity Project at ringside last week, he was not pleased with the champion, despite getting the victory in the end. Heights has been a hot head backstage in various segments with Borne, who doesn't seem to get the picture, and it feels like that's all going to come to a head at the premium live event.
If there's a full-blown Heights heel turn during the match, this likely isn't the only time these men will be going head-to-head. Whether it turns into a feud with a series of bouts or not, it's going to do wonders for both of these competitors, who both really need it.
Written by Daisy Ruth
Dud: Tony D'Angelo vs. Naraku
The NXT Championship scene has been chaotic ever since a slew of new guys debuted on the developmental brand following WrestleMania 42, including new signees as well as others brought up from "WWE EVOLVE." New stars such as Mason Rook and "WWE LFG" talent Kam Hendrix have been vying for a shot at Tony D'Angelo's gold, but at the Great American Bash, it will be former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion EVIL, now known as Naraku, to face off against the former "Don of NXT."
While any other time, a former NJPW star competing in WWE would be exciting, and it's certainly something fresh for the brand right now, the end result of this match is obvious, thanks to the chaos of the last few months. The amount of interference that can, and likely will, happen in the match makes it one of the most solid duds on the premium live event. A majority of WWE fans are exhausted by DQ finishes and matches ending due to overt shenanigans on the main roster, and bringing that trope to "NXT," a brand that was once so revered for the in-ring work of the stars, feels pretty lame. The likely end of this match sees Rook and Hendrix get involved, or even Jackson Drake, who attempted to shoot his shot at the gold on Tuesday, leading to D'Angelo retaining, but hopefully without making Naraku look weak.
Naraku became number one contender to the title in the first place off a distraction from Hendrix. There's no way this match ends without interference, as WWE likely won't want Naraku to lose his first title shot clean. It doesn't seem like the time to take the gold off D'Angelo, a solid force on the show for years, as these new talents continue to cement themselves and grow in "NXT."
It also feels like there's more story to tell with Naraku, and this match is partially a dud because his beef with the champion feels very unfinished. He initially told D'Angelo he wanted to protect him and the title before he got his own shot at the gold, but that only lasted for maybe a week before he became D'Angelo's next challenger. On the episode before the PLE, Naraku also shot a fireball out of the contract for the match at D'Angelo, almost taking him out of the bout entirely, a pretty silly, yet poignant move that makes it feel like this won't be their only clash.
There are so many solid matches, like the NXT Women's Championship and the North American Championship, set for the show. The presumed wonky finish of this one, and the predictability of it, makes D'Angelo vs. Naraku a dud.
Written by Daisy Ruth
Draw: Kendal Grey vs. Lola Vice
This weekend's NXT Women's Championship clash between Lola Vice and Kendal Grey has been one built towards for the past few months. Heading into Stand & Deliver, they were the two pursuing the Women's Championship when it was held by Jacy Jayne. They met in their first singles bout for the number one contendership, with that match ending indecisively as Grey pinned Vice as Vice submitted Grey.
Vice won the title in a subsequent triple threat match at Stand & Deliver, pinning Jayne to leave Grey as the loser with an asterisk. Now they will be facing one another one-on-one for the title for the first time, Vice having seen off Jayne in a singles match, then Jaida Parker and Izzi Dame in the time between.
Grey went on a little tangent to affirm herself as the number one contender against Kelani Jordan, but that time has allowed the match to become a little less clean-cut. Grey is more than a worthy successor for the Women's title, while Vice could still continue to be a great Women's Champion.
That question over who will win, coupled with the fact that they are almost certainly going to stage a great match, only helps to drive interest in this match more than any other on the card. And both are likely to be mainstays in the company over the next year, only adding to the idea that this is a match to be watched; a glimpse into the future of the women's division, and legitimately a potential WrestleMania bout someday.
Written by Max Everett