Biggest Winners And Losers Of The Week — 6/30/2026

You might be asking why Yota Tsuji is placed in the loser section of this entire thing given that he's the current IWGP Heavyweight Champion and is one of the top stars in New Japan Pro Wrestling. That doesn't sound like a loser, and he isn't, but there is something he might have been a bit off-base about.

Tsuji infamously boycotted the recent AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2026 pay-per-view, and has been very vocal about the partnership between All Elite Wrestling and the promotion he calls home. He feels like it's a one-way street that only benefits AEW, he doesn't think the IWGP Heavyweight Championship has been treated well on AEW programming at all, and thinks that the only way to restore the historic lineage to the title is by keeping it in Japan and keeping any and all AEW wrestlers away from it. If they want a New Japan title, everything else is on offer, but if you want his title, you have to be under a New Japan contract. You do have to give him credit for sticking by what he believes in, but considering how Forbidden Door actually went, Tsuji might have gotten this one wrong.

Forbidden Door, like many AEW pay-per-views, has been critically acclaimed, and a number of NJPW stars got the chance to shine on the night. It wasn't as much of a one-way street as he might have thought it would have been, and it does make you think that if Tsuji was part of the show, he would have probably benefited more than most New Japan stars. Tony Khan has stated many times he is a fan of Tsuji, and is the type of guy who would probably agree with Tsuji's vision of what the IWGP Heavyweight Championship should be, so he wouldn't have had to defend it to begin with.

Tsuji would have likely gotten a high-profile opponent that he would have beaten because he's the champion to keep him strong, and his comments would have also made his match one that had a fair bit of story going into it. It wouldn't need to be "Brand Warfare," but it would have played up that competitive nature well, and Tsuji boycotting an event that not only went extremely well, but would have been a huge platform for him to show AEW fans that NJPW is still a company with something to offer, just seems like a missed chance for the guy.

You have to respect a guy who stands by what he believes in, but the best champions never leave money on the table, and in Tsuji's case, his pride might have gotten in the way of a game-changing night.

Written by Sam Palmer