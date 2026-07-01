Kendal Grey Reacts To WWE NXT Title Win: 'Third Time's The Charm'

Kendal Grey is the new NXT Women's Champion after defeating Lola Vice at the "WWE NXT" Great American Bash on June 28. The journey to her crowning moment didn't come without some early setbacks, though.

"This is like my third time trying to chase the NXT Women's Championship," Grey said on "Busted Open Radio." "The first time was against Jacy Jayne at New Year's Evil, lost. Stand and Deliver in a triple threat against Lola and Jacy, lost. So in this moment, when I was going into this match, I was like it's all or nothing. Third time is the charm, so I knew I was going to do everything in my power to try to get that pin. And when I heard the one, two, three, I was smiling ear to ear, I was speechless. Hearing the crowd, hearing all the energy in there, it was a moment that I'll never forget for sure.

Grey earned her first title opportunity by emerging as the Women's Iron Survivor Challenge winner at "NXT" Deadline last December. Then-NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne went on to retain the title over Grey thanks to outside help from her Fatal Influence stablemates Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid.

Henley and Reid interfered once more when Grey and Vice challenged Jayne for the gold in a triple threat match at "NXT" Stand & Deliver. Still, Vice pinned Jayne at the event to cement herself as the new NXT Women's Champion and Grey, a former amateur wrestler, as 0-2 in her attempts.