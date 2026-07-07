AEW Dynamite Viewership & Ratings Report, 7/1/2026

"AEW Dynamite" held on solidly to its viewership for the post-AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door edition of the show, though the episode fell slightly in the ratings. The episode opened with an AEW World Championship match, where MJF defended against Mark Briscoe, and closed with Kenny Omega agreeing to the terms of his shot at the gold.

According to Wrestlenomics, with data from Programming Insider, the July 1 edition of "Dynamite" averaged 634,000 viewers, a three percent increase from last week's 616,000 viewers. The episode drew a 0.09 rating in the ever-important ages 18-49 demographic, down 10 percent from the previous week's 0.10. The show tied sixth for the night on cable in the demographic.

Compared to this time last year, "Dynamite's" average viewership of 634,000 is up five percent from this point of July 2025's average of 606,000 viewers. The average rating is down percent from the July 2025 average of 0.15.

"Dynamite" saw MJF successfully defend his AEW World title against Briscoe, after Briscoe earned the opportunity with his team of six defeating MJF and the Don Callis Family in a steel cage match at Forbidden Door. During the post-match beat down on Wednesday, Omega came out to save Briscoe and challenge MJF to a match.

By the end of "Dynamite," it was determined MJF and Omega will face off for the title this Wednesday. However, if Omega loses at the event, he will never be able to challenge for the title again, a la "Hangman" Adam Page.

Elsewhere on the show, Hikaru Shida captured the vacant TBS Championship in a Survival of the Fittest match. Kevin Knight successfully defended his TNT title against Lio Rush.