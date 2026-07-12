AEW's Jim Ross Gives Health Update After Hospital Release, Talks Upcoming Brain Surgery

After spending more than 30 days in the hospital, AEW commentator Jim Ross recently returned to his home, with his overall physical condition gradually improving ever since. Nevertheless, Ross has revealed that he is set for another hospital stay soon, this time for brain surgery.

"I feel pretty good. I'm getting better every day, but still got a ways to go," Ross said on "Grilling JR." "I can't drive yet, all that stuff. I'm cutting back on my appearances. I got one big one coming up in Minneapolis in a few weeks. I'm just battling. I'm getting ready to have another surgery, brain surgery this time. And that's going to be an adventure because I don't think they're going to find much. As the days go on, in the mornings, I'm pretty good. I got a little sleep and I'm good to fire off and go. We're recording this. What time is this? About 3:00 or something. I'm a little tired, but I'm glad we're doing this. It makes me feel good. It's the best medicine I could ask for, and thanks for thinking of it."

Following the 2026 AEW Double or Nothing event, Ross reportedly suffered a fall that landed him in the medical center for the aforementioned duration. Additional details on his injuries were not known at the time.

According to Ross himself, he faced health and travel troubles on his way to Double or Nothing in Queens, New York due to another fall. Ross' back later gave out too once he eventually arrived at his hotel room. Still, he went on to call Jon Moxley's successful Continental Championship title defense against Kyle O'Reilly at the PPV the next day.