AEW's Jim Ross Gives Health Update After Hospital Release, Talks Upcoming Brain Surgery
After spending more than 30 days in the hospital, AEW commentator Jim Ross recently returned to his home, with his overall physical condition gradually improving ever since. Nevertheless, Ross has revealed that he is set for another hospital stay soon, this time for brain surgery.
"I feel pretty good. I'm getting better every day, but still got a ways to go," Ross said on "Grilling JR." "I can't drive yet, all that stuff. I'm cutting back on my appearances. I got one big one coming up in Minneapolis in a few weeks. I'm just battling. I'm getting ready to have another surgery, brain surgery this time. And that's going to be an adventure because I don't think they're going to find much. As the days go on, in the mornings, I'm pretty good. I got a little sleep and I'm good to fire off and go. We're recording this. What time is this? About 3:00 or something. I'm a little tired, but I'm glad we're doing this. It makes me feel good. It's the best medicine I could ask for, and thanks for thinking of it."
Following the 2026 AEW Double or Nothing event, Ross reportedly suffered a fall that landed him in the medical center for the aforementioned duration. Additional details on his injuries were not known at the time.
According to Ross himself, he faced health and travel troubles on his way to Double or Nothing in Queens, New York due to another fall. Ross' back later gave out too once he eventually arrived at his hotel room. Still, he went on to call Jon Moxley's successful Continental Championship title defense against Kyle O'Reilly at the PPV the next day.
Ross Shares Details Of His Brain Surgery
Looking ahead at his upcoming brain surgery, Ross noted that the hospital stay surrounding it is only scheduled to stretch a few days. Given the "great" skills of his surgeon, he's optimistic about the outcome as well.
"They're going to do it soon," Ross said. "I just haven't a confirmed date set, but it's going to be the next week or so I'm pushing for. It's just the illness. I got to get it addressed. I couldn't live my life the way it was. I forget s*** and just couldn't remember things. It was just horrible. I felt horrible. That all started with me passing out in my house and being discovered there, which began almost a 40-day hospital stay. And let me tell you, that's a long ass time. Those beds are small and lumpy and the food is predictable and sometimes the help doesn't give a s*** if you're fit or not. I didn't like it."
As described by Ross, the procedure will involve the surgeon inserting a tube, called a shunt, into his brain in order to drain built-up fluid to another part of his body, and in turn, relieve pressure in the brain. In his case, doctors are focusing on the part of Ross' brain that affects memory.
"I'll get it done, a short hospital stay, and limp back home and heal up," Ross said. "That's my options. That's what I'm going to do."
Per the order of his neurologist, Ross underwent testing to determine if he potentially had dementia or Alzheimer's disease earlier this year. Ross has to yet make results of those tests known.
Ross, now 74 years old, signed with AEW back in 2019. His current deal with the wrestling promotion is slated to expire next month.
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Grilling JR" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.