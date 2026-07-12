Tommy Dreamer Makes Case For Adding MJF To AEW All In Main Event

In Tommy Dreamer's eyes, last Wednesday's match between MJF and Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship was a quintessential love letter to pro wrestling. Though the "Big Hebrew's" third reign as champion was short, Dreamer doesn't think the titan on titan clashing between Omega and Will Ospreay for the world championship at All In: London should be just a singles match. He argues MJF should be added to the mix.

"While that match was happening, I was like, 'God, MJF deserves to be in that world title match at Wembley,'" the wrestling veteran said on "Busted Open After Dark." "If I'm not gonna see him at Wembley, which I can't imagine him not being there, I'm like, if there's ever a way to protest or I don't know, because again, with that performance, he deserves to be in that main event as well...But God, MJF, what a champion."

Up until "AEW Dynamite: Beach Break," Omega spent 1,698 days biding his time to become the coveted champion again. Now in his second reign, "The God of Pro Wrestling" will step in the ring with Ospreay, in the "Aerial Assassin's" home country, and defend the championship. With Dreamer pushing for MJF to take part in this hotly anticipated match, AEW commentator Jim Ross contends that Omega should walk out of Wembley Stadium still the champion. But before this match happens, AEW will host a new and inaugural pay-per-view event, Redemption, on Sunday, July 26, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. That could be the perfect place for MJF to politic his way into Wembley.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.