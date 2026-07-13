Former WWE Star Chris Masters Almost Worked With Steven Spielberg

Chris Masters has revealed that he turned down the chance to feature in Steven Spielberg's latest movie, "Disclosure Day."

The latest Spielberg film was released last month, and Masters — who has appeared in a few movies and TV shows — acknowledged that he missed out on the opportunity to be involved in the film and work alongside AEW star Brian Cage, who plays a wrestler in the movie.

"I haven't done anything recently. I've wanted to, though, and I'm kind of bummed because I did have a potential opportunity for that 'Disclosure Day' thing. It could have ended up being Brian Cage and me," he said to "TMZ Sports' Inside The Ring" podcast.

Masters said that he couldn't take up the project as he was already booked for another project, and regrets not being a part of a Spielberg movie.

"I don't think I realized the magnitude of the project. I was already booked on something, but it wasn't just anything, it was a full-on international, multiple-day thing, and it was going to be real rough. I didn't see a way to get out of it, you know what I mean? But I think if I had known the magnitude of the project, I would have gone in," Masters added. "Like I said, it could have ended up being Brian Cage and me doing that. It is what it is. I love the whole UAP topic anyway, so Disclosure Day would have been [perfect] for me."

Masters continues to wrestle more than two decades after his debut and recently discussed a potential WWE return. Aside from Brian Cage, the movie also featured Chavo Guerrero – who has been involved in several film projects — as well as Cage's fellow AEW star Lance Archer, who injured himself while filming.