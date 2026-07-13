Bully Ray Reacts To MJF Losing Out On AEW All In Main Event

MJF's AEW World title loss to Kenny Omega has raised some eyebrows, with Bully Ray analyzing and questioning why Tony Khan made that decision.

While speaking on "Busted Open," Ray said that MJF deserved a chance to defend his world title against Will Ospreay at All In in London, England.

"First of all, Max has earned the right to be in the main event of that show [All In]. You cannot tell me any different. Max carries Dynamite," he said. "Now, we did talk about having Max versus Ospreay and that's the match we want to see and that's what should be the match, but we also did have a small side conversation about how — and I said this — I would understand the thought process, Tony's [Khan] thought process, if they went in with Kenny versus Ospreay because now you have your five-star match, which is what Tony is looking for, and also for the championship. He's getting the best of both worlds in that one match."

Ray believes the AEW audience would rather watch what he calls a "five-star match," one that would earn a five-star rating from Dave Meltzer, than a traditional good guy vs. bad guy feud, which he would've preferred.

"And on many levels, if you really look at an AEW fanbase and what drives them or meets them once you spend money on a product, is it a good guy, bad guy match or a five-star match? And that's why, from a business point of view, I understand the decision, and I gave Tony credit," added Ray.