Former WWE Star Dakota Kai Pushes Back On Being Labeled 'Injury-Prone'

Ex-WWE star Dakota Kai has responded to the notion that she's injury-prone, explaining why many might feel that way about her.

Kai, whose WWE career ended last year, endured several injuries during her time with the promotion, including knee injuries and a concussion toward the end of her run. She acknowledged in an interview with "Ring The Belle" that the tag of being injury-prone is something she has tried to shake off, although she wonders if it's a fair one.

"I understand it, though, because I did have a bout of injuries and things like that. So it was just bad luck on my end, and it's one of those things that will just unfortunately always be there," she said of the "injury-prone" label. "I think a lot of people who have had injuries go through it as well, and it is what it is. It's just one of those things, and it does tend to get to me sometimes too because I'm like, 'No, I'm not. I'm freaking strong,' or whatever. But I mean, that's just the perception they have, and all I can do is go out there and continue to have matches and hopefully change that perception. But I did have a bad bout for a second there. It was just bad luck and, like, yeah, it is what it is."

The former WWE star tore her ACL in 2023 and underwent surgery, and a year later, suffered another injury, tearing her meniscus, which put her on the sidelines again.

Kai consciously decided to take a break from wrestling after her WWE exit in 2025 but has since returned to the ring. She faced AEW's Kris Statlander in March, followed by a match against fellow former WWE star Shotzi Blackheart in April.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Ring the Belle" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.