Backstage Update On Mike Santana's Possible WWE Future

Former TNA World Champion Mike Santana could be headed to WWE after reportedly finishing up with TNA following his title loss to Nic Nemeth at TNA Slammiversary last month. Last week, Santana shared a cryptic message on social media, possibly about his future, and a new report says that WWE sources continue to expect Santana in the company soon.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, there's an internal belief in WWE that Santana built strong relationships in "WWE NXT," where he appeared multiple times while still working with TNA, due to the promotion's relationship with WWE. Those backstage relationships are something WrestleVotes has reported on prior, saying Santana is well-liked for his professionalism. Those sources also believe Santana established a strong, authentic connection with WWE fans during those appearances, which only strengthened his status backstage.

WrestleVotes reported some in WWE expect Santana to sign with the company before the end of the summer, with another source telling the outlet they would be surprised if he wasn't in the company "relatively soon." Reports of Santana signing with WWE have been circulating for months, with one indicating the former TNA World Champion could be on the main roster by the end of the year.

Despite WWE releasing multiple stars, letting contracts expire, and reportedly asking top stars to take pay cuts, the company continues to sign and tease new and returning talent. Baron Corbin returned to "WWE SmackDown" last week, and the company teased an arrival for the "WWE Raw" after SummerSlam, on August 3, on Monday's edition of the red brand. The video seemingly confirmed Big Cass, the former Big Bill, in WWE, will return on the show.