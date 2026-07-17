Update On Injury Recovery Timeline Of WWE's Hijo Del Vikingo

Just 10 days ago, El Hijo del Vikingo underwent surgery after suffering an injury while preparing for an "NXT" match against EK Prosper. Prior to surgery, Vikingo posted a photo wearing a knee brace and using crutches. He then posted an update about his surgery being successful. It was speculated that he would be out six to eight months.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer provided an update on Vikingo. He said the AAA Latin American Champion is "out nine months, is what it looks like." He also confirmed that Vikingo had surgery for a torn ACL. The surgery was on his left knee. Vikingo previously had surgery on his right knee following ligament damage and tearing his meniscus in 2024.

Earlier this year, he suffered an injury scare after landing awkwardly on his shoulder during a match against Mini Vikingo at a Lucha Libre AAA taping. After returning from surgery in 2024, he was injured at a TNA taping. Just two months later, he was injured during a match in PROGRESS. 2025 was a quiet year injury wise for the luchador.

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