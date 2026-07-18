WWE Saturday Night's Main Event July 18, 2026 Full & Final Card

For the first time in nearly 20 years, WWE Saturday Night's Main Event is returning to Madison Square Garden.

The 45th edition of Saturday Night's Main Event is upon us as the "World's Most Famous Arena" will play host to the event on July 18. Four matches have been signed including one title match as well as a special appearance from New York sports star who wrote their own name in the MSG history books earlier this year, so let's take a look at what the people of New York City have to look forward to.

In what looks to be the main event of the evening, the team of Undisputed WWE Champion CM Punk and Cody Rhodes will take on GUNTHER and Sami Zayn. Punk and Rhodes are set to go one-on-one in the main event of night one of WWE SummerSlam 2026, but they could have two more men to worry about as on the July 17 episode of "WWE SmackDown," it was announced that if GUNTHER and Zayn get the win in New York, they will be added to that SummerSlam title match.

Speaking of title matches, the only match to have any gold on the line will be Paige and Brie Bella defend their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid of Fatal Influence. Paige and Bella have already got four title defenses under their belts since winning the straps at WWE WrestleMania 42, including at the last Saturday Night's Main Event in May, and they even have a win over the challengers already. However, Reid and Henley will be looking to get revenge this weekend.

Danhausen may as well have been given the key to New York City for how much his curse "helped" the New York Knicks win their first NBA crown in over 50 years back in June. The "Big Apple" will get a chance to not only cheer Danhausen on as he faces JD McDonagh in a No Disqualification Match, but Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks will also be at the event in a segment featuring the current WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Roman Reigns.

Rounding out the card will be a grudge match between former tag team partners as Lyra Valkyria takes on Bayley. Valkyria turned on Bayley when the two failed to take the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships away from the aforementioned Paige and Brie Bella, but now that she's flying solo, will that work to Valkyria's benefit? Or will "The Role Model" use her experience to get the win in Madison Square Garden?